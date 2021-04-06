Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Up 2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

