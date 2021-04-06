SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $111.60 million and $6.22 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,963,101,559 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

