SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $31,928.82 and $73.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011469 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,728,191 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,085 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

