Spartacus Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 13th

Spartacus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Spartacus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TMTSU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMTSU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,538,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,031,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.