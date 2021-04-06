Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.