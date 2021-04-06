Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Market Cap Achieves $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.