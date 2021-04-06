Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.