Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00053639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.09 or 0.00322650 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

