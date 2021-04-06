Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Reaches $51,198.12

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $51,198.12 and approximately $2,844.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00412480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

