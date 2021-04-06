Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0365 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $94.74 million and approximately $543,182.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.