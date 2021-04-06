Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $513,648.19 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $513,648.19 and approximately $82.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 85.7% lower against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00058792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00658718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

