Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

NYSE SPOT traded up $13.71 on Tuesday, reaching $287.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average of $293.02.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

