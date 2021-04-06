Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.90

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

