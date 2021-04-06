SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 4.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.63. Approximately 6,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 379,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

