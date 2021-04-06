Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $147,327.84 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 301,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,998. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

