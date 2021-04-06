Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 16,378 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 193.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $4,500,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

