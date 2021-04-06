Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

