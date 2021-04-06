Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

