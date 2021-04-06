Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 34,687 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JWN stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

