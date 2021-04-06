Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

