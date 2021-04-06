Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,220,000 after buying an additional 82,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.93. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.07 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

