Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

