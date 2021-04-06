Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.12 Million in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GAN by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GAN by 1,542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.