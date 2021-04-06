Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 22,352 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.
AMRC opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameresco Profile
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.