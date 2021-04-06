Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 22,352 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

