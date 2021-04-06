Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 269,604 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

