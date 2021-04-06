Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

