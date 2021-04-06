SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $5.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $31.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.21 million to $35.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.80 million, with estimates ranging from $31.94 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

