SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

