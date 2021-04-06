SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,398.92

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,398.92 ($18.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,463 ($19.11). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,457 ($19.04), with a volume of 1,309,065 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426.33 ($18.64).

The company has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,394.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,398.92.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

