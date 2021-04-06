St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STJPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

STJPF opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

