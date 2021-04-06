St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.62

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.62 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 411.50 ($5.38). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 149,353 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.62. The stock has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.