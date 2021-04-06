STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 6.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.24 and last traded at $113.06. 14,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 816,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.24 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

