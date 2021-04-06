Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

