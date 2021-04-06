StableUSD (USDS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

