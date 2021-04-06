Stably USD (USDS) One Day Volume Hits $4,696.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $717,831.92 and $4,696.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.83 or 0.00656290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,623,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,088 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

