Stacks (STX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $301.21 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $301.21 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,453,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars.

