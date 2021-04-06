STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.