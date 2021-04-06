Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.30

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105.63 ($1.38), with a volume of 542239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.14. The firm has a market cap of £578.42 million and a PE ratio of -38.89.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000 over the last three months.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.