Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.30

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105.63 ($1.38), with a volume of 542239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

SGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market cap of £578.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.