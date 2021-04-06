Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.50

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.