StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Clarus Securities

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was downgraded by Clarus Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GNWSF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

