Stakenet Price Tops $0.46 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $52.96 million and $163,007.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,142,023 coins and its circulating supply is 115,602,986 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

