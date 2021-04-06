Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.96 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $163,007.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.00478026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005646 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00028041 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,142,023 coins and its circulating supply is 115,602,986 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

