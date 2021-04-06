Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.69 million and $9.56 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

