Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Standex International worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

