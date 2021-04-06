Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.14.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $203.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.