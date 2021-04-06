Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $793,820.47 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $793,820.47 and $7,828.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

