Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,654.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Starbase has a market cap of $758,645.33 and approximately $7,654.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

