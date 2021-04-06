Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

