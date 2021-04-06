Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.78

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 149505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.5% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.